Pawhuska students circulating petition to save principal's job after cartwheel fallout

PAWHUSKA, Okla.-- The fallout in Pawhuska over a substitute teacher caught on camera doing a cartwheel for her students while wearing a skirt -- and nothing underneath -- continues.

Last week, a school board member was voted out and the board announced principal Joe Sindelar will be steeping down at the end of the school year.

RELATED: Cartwheeling Pawhuska teacher pleads not guilty after indecent exposure at high school

Now, a group of Pawhuska teens are circulating a petition to save their principal's job.

“They got to put the blame on somebody and if nobody wants to take the blame for it, then they have to find somebody. Seems like that was going on here,” said student Tre Harper.

They have a few dozen signatures so far and plan to present the petition at an upcoming school board meeting. The board of education meets next Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: