Paul McCartney announces Oklahoma concert

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Paul McCartney is returning to the Sooner State.

The former Beatle is bringing his One On One tour to Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena Monday, July 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The concert will be McCartney's first in Oklahoma City since 2002.

