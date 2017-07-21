Paramedics receive bullet proof vests and helmets for high risk calls

MUSKOGEE - Extra protection is now in the hands of our paramedics who respond with police to shootings, stabbing and standoffs.



More than 50 tactical helmets and plate carriers are now riding with Muskogee County EMS.



Paramedic Jordan Stevens is training his colleagues on how to use bullet proof vests and helmets on calls.



“You never know what we’re going to go into,” said Stevens.



The vests are in response to active shooter situations and high risk calls.

Just two months ago, a medic was shot in Dallas while taking care of a victim.



“Muskogee County can now rest assured that if an active shooter event happens at one of the schools or a public building or anything that we’re going to be there, we’re going to be able to treat the people right then, but we’re also going to be protected so that we’re not going to be a casualty also,” said Stevens.



Paramedics said the vests will allow them to get to patients faster, while keeping the medics safe too.



Stevens said the training is changing for how paramedics respond to calls.

Typically, paramedics wait for police to clear shooting scenes, but paramedics are constantly finding themselves right behind officers.



“We just want to embrace this, next month we’re having a company wide training for active shooters,” said Stevens.



Muskogee County EMS said all of the helmets and vests purchased through Armor Advantage were funded through donations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: