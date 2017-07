Paramedics go on offense to combat heat-related calls

ROGERS COUNTY - Paramedics in Rogers County are going on offense while Oklahomans sweat out another heat wave.

Instead of responding to 911 calls for heat exhaustion, paramedics with the Oologah-Talala E-M-S are patrolling some of the area hot spots.

Paramedic Shelbie Wayman says they frequently patrol areas like Oologah Lake and hand out water.

Wayman says the program is helping cut down the number of heat related calls.

"The goal of this all started by what can we do to better our community and what can we do to improve the health of our community,” said Wayman.

Oologah-Talala EMS says it can’t do this without the help of the community. They say all the water and the sunscreen for this program are all donated.

