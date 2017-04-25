Panel to release detailed report on Oklahoma's death penalty

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An 11-member commission of prominent Oklahomans that's been conducting a comprehensive review of Oklahoma's use of the death penalty is expected to release its findings.

Members of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission will discuss their final report during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The commission was formed after Oklahoma's execution process faced increased scrutiny following a series of botched lethal injections. The commission led by former Gov. Brad Henry and retired Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Reta Strubhar has been meeting for more than a year.

Executions have been on hold in Oklahoma for more than two years while the Department of Corrections develops new protocols for carrying out death sentences. Fifteen Oklahoma death row inmates have exhausted their appeals and are awaiting execution dates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: