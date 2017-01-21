Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Owasso, say Owasso Police

OWASSO, Okla. -- Police have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff in Owasso Friday night.

Police say the standoff began after they tried to serve warrant to the man on 82nd Street North and 129th East Avenue.

The man didn't comply and told police he was armed, according to reports. After calling in SWAT, police were eventually able to take the suspect into custody.

