Owasso woman charged with kidnapping, assault in court Wednesday

TULSA - An Owasso woman, in court Wednesday, was officially charged with kidnapping and assault and battery against a door-to-door salesperson along with obstructing an officer.

Karan Rebitzke, 44, now faces those charges stemming from an incident that occurred Jan. 19 in Owasso. The police report stated that Rebitzke asked a door-to-door salesperson to come into her house and then the victim told police that the woman became enraged when Rebitzke tried to talk to her about religion and God.

The victim stated she became uncomfortable and tried to leave through the front door, but couldn't because Rebitzke physically restrained her and stood in front of the door for about an hour.

The victim stated that she was able to finally leave but Rebitzke, completely in the nude at this time, chased her into the yard.

When police arrived, officers said Rebitzke was still nude when she answered the door and slammed it in their faces twice. She was eventually arrested, booked and Wednesday was charged with the three counts.

