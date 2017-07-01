Owasso K9 officer Beny, 10-year vet, passes away

OWASSO, Okla. - Owasso K9 officer Beny passed away of natural causes Saturday after 10 years of service on the streets for the police department.

The Owasso PD sent out the following statement on the loss of their fellow officer, who was given a police escort as an honor.

"It is with a heavy heart the Owasso Police Department announces the passing of long time Owasso Police K9 ‘Beny’.

Beny was paired with Officer Bobby Sordo and has worked the streets of Owasso for over 10 years, touching the lives of residents, children and of course our Police. Beny was escorted to a local animal hospital Saturday morning with Honor Services to follow on a date to be announced.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: