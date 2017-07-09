Owasso couple arrested, living in horrendous conditions with infant

OWASSO, Okla. - A couple was arrested Saturday after police officers found them living in horrendous conditions with an infant.

Owasso police responded to a call of domestic abuse at 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, they observed massive quantities of cockroach infestations everywhere, animal feces on the floors and a 22-month old boy living with them in those conditions.

Veronica McGuire and Timothy Watson were booked into Tulsa County Jail, McGuire on charges of child endangerment and failure to report child abuse, and Watson on the charge of child neglect.

Officers say Watson told them the argument started when he told McGuire that he had been in Tulsa, speeding and racing. Watson said his girlfriend had punched him when he told her what he had been doing.

Watson further stated that they each grabbed the others neck and that he eventually punched her in the head in self defense, the report shows.

McGuire told police that she had punched Watson and he did show signs of injuries on his neck and face. She said Watson had punched her in the stomach and that she is 9 weeks pregnant.

While investigating the domestic dispute, officers saw colonies of cockroaches in the ceiling, on the floors, walls, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, beds, and baby crib. Police say they also observed animal feces all over the floor in one bedroom. McGuire, despite the abhorrent conditions, said the toddler was able to walk through the apartment with no problems.

The Department of Human Services was called to the scene, and the child was taken into custody by the state.

