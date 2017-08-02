Owasso church helps families go back to school

OWASSO -- Owasso's New Heights Church is helping families get ready for the new 2017-18 school year.



The church hosted a back to school event Wednesday, where it gave out free school supplies and haircuts.



The Oklahoma Caring Van gave immunizations to the children.



One mother was brought to tears by the generosity of her friends and neighbors.



"You find yourself able to take care of your kids fully and able, and then something happens dramatic. It just changes everything, and then you find something like this, that no one would think would even make a difference but it makes the biggest difference," she said.



The state health department has a guide to immunization requirements for the upcoming school year. Click here to open the link.

