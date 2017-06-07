Owasso apartment complex damaged by fire

Owasso--

An apartment complex has damage following a fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Brookwood Apartments near East 86th Street North and US 169.

It appears several units are damaged, but it's not clear how significant the destruction is.

