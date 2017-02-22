Ottawa County Deputies dig for bodies in cold case

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -- Deputies in Ottawa County spent the day digging for bodies they believe are connected to a 1989 cold case.

Private investigator Brittany White reopened the murder of her cousin, Raymond Fraizer, a year ago.

She says Fraizer’s friend, Arno Graves, found his body after someone shot and killed him on a trout farm near Wyandotte 27 years ago.

Graves believes someone may have killed his friend because Fraizer had information on the buried bodies.

Over the past few months, investigators brought K-9s to the area. White believed the two women possibly buried in the area could be connected to a man who co-owned the land with Fraizer and also owned the Lady Godiva’s Strip Club in Tulsa.

Graves says he felt like something was wrong before Fraizer died, and says he hopes White’s help brings justice.

“I said Raymond, I promise until the day I die, if something happens to you I’ll try to get him behind bars and I’m hoping now that he’ll make a mistake and where we can get him behind bars,” said Arno Graves, Fraizer’s friend.

After two days of searching, deputies say no bodies were found.

