STILWELL, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is looking into an attempted Loomis heist in Stilwell Friday.

OSBI says employees picking up money from a Stilwell Walmart found a threatening note on their armed vehicle.

The note threatened violence if the note’s instructions on how to deliver the money were not met.

Several law enforcement agencies were notified including the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Stilwell Police Department.

OSBI was able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

