OSBI investigates after bodies found in burned Drumright home

DRUMRIGHT -- Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned Drumright home Monday morning.

Agents learned that the home, in the 200 block of South Tucker, had been on fire. When firefighters extinguished the fire, they found two bodies inside.

Investigators believe the man and woman whose bodies were found lived at the home. The individuals have not yet been identified.

Officials said it appears that at least of the victims died of a gunshot wound.

Officials are not searching for any suspects at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: