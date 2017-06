CREEK COUNTY -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a death at the Creek County Jail.

Officials said Ronald Garland, 56, was found unresponsive after an altercation with detention officers.

Garland, from Terlton, had been arrested in Mannford for DUI and drug-related counts on June 9. The altercation happened shortly after he was booked on June 10, officials said.

Garland was taken to the hospital after the altercation, and died on June 18.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: