Organization puts "Joy in the Cause," packing backpacks for children in crisis

TULSA - A local organization gives back and sets records as it puts "Joy in the Cause."

A local organization, "Joy in the Cause" packed into a room in South Tulsa to prepare over a thousand backpacks.

”They just brought hope and joy, and backpacks to our women and children living in our facilities," said Stephanie Haddick of Palmer Continuum of Care.

Stuffed animals, hygiene products, clothes and more were packed up and provided by community sponsors.

The idea brought to the organization by first responders.

“They had a situation where they had gotten a call and the parents decided they didn’t want their children anymore, and they’re like what do you do in cases like that?” said Joy in the Cause Founder Lisa Bain.

The heroes who hand them out witness to how a stuffed animal and new bag can go a long way.

“Sometimes if there’s a medical emergency with a child, they’re scared enough as it is, they don’t know who we are and just giving them something to hold on to and get their mind off of it sometimes that’s all it takes," said Matt Wilson of the Claremore Fire Department.

“It’s a huge relief for us because it does help to give the kids something they don’t have sometimes in that moment," said Cpl. Bobby Zigmont of the Bixby Police Department.

But it's so much more than material items in those bags.

“It’s just from the heart, you can tell every item in that backpack is from the heart," said Founder Lisa Bain.

Learn more about Joy in the Cause here.

