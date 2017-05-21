One person dead after shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments, one in custody

8:18 PM, May 20, 2017
TULSA, Okla. - One person is dead after Tulsa Police said a shooting occurred at the Mohawk Manor Apartments in north Tulsa this evening.

Officials confirm one person is in custody.

