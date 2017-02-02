One of two arrested for Wagoner Co homicide in court for preliminary in April

WAGONER COUNTY - A court date for a preliminary conference has been set for April for Cody Thompson, one of two homicide suspects in the death of a Wagoner County teen.

Josh Herrington, the other suspect, was in court late this morning to make a plea on the case that left 15-year-old Brennon Davis dead. Authorities were called out last month to a burning body in Wagoner County. The teen had also been shot, investigators say. The two suspects were considered persons of interest in the homicide, according to authorities, and were arrested on different charges. Then this week, murder charges were filed against both.

Both Thompson and Herrington are being held without bond.

Thompson has pled not guilty.

A plea was not entered for Herrington today as the judge said there was confusion to the attorney situation for the suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: