One man dead after midtown shooting

TULSA-- A man is dead after police say an altercation broke out at the route 66 center.

Police believe shots were fired in the parking lot around 4 am this morning after the altercation inside took place.

Police later found the victim at 4th and Fulton but believe he was shot near 4th and Sheridan while driving.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward, as it is frustrating for police and a difficult investigation.

Police are hoping any leads will help them identify a suspect.

