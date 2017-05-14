One drowns on Lake Eufaula near cove, according to OHP

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person drowned at Lake Eufaula on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say several people went to swim in Eufaula Cove and one of them didn't surface. That was all the information they have at this time, but would release more this evening.

2 Works for You has a crew on its way to the scene and will bring you an update on this story.

