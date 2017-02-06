One arrested after Tulsa deputies find bags full of meth, drug paraphernalia in Tulsa woman's home

TULSA -- One person was arrested after deputies found several bags full of meth inside a Tulsa woman's home.

Deputies arrested Brandy Simmons, 39, after finding several bags full of meth inside her home.

On February 3, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on South Yorktown Avenue. After searching the home, deputies found a bag constraining 20.1 grams of methamphetamine and another containing 17.8 grams of the drug.

Deputies also found scales and a glass pipe used for smoking the drugs.

Simmons was arrested for aggravated trafficking of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: