One arrested after Tulsa deputies find bags full of meth, drug paraphernalia in Tulsa woman's home
12:26 PM, Feb 6, 2017
TULSA -- One person was arrested after deputies found several bags full of meth inside a Tulsa woman's home.
Deputies arrested Brandy Simmons, 39, after finding several bags full of meth inside her home.
On February 3, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on South Yorktown Avenue. After searching the home, deputies found a bag constraining 20.1 grams of methamphetamine and another containing 17.8 grams of the drug.
Deputies also found scales and a glass pipe used for smoking the drugs.
Simmons was arrested for aggravated trafficking of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.