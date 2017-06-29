Old Muskogee church vandalized while being turned into youth center

MUSKOGEE -- An old Muskogee church is on its way to becoming a home for the youth. But Tuesday there was a setback when contractors found vandalism.

It's a place of worship and the door is open to anyone.

“This building has been here since 1969," Antioch Church of Muskogee Pastor Marlon Coleman said.

The stained glass is a symbol of its age.

“This became a monument of sorts in the African American community for what could be accomplished by churches," Pastor Coleman said.

Sharp pieces lie on the ground.

“Most people would have a conscious that says, ‘Let’s not damage a church," Pastor Coleman said.

Pastor Coleman met with contractors Tuesday with plans to resurface the floor to make a gym, for the soon to be youth recreation center.

“There was a big spread out deflated inflatable across the middle of the floor," he said. “Somebody was here to just sleep or have fun or whatever.”

A brick was thrown through the glass, which made an entryway for more than a week.

“At least have respect for God’s house," Pastor Coleman said.

Profanity was etched into dust on folding chairs and holes were punched into the sheetrock.

“These people were really really sick," Pastor Coleman said.

Bag by bag, the trash piles up. No matter the damage, the door will open for the youth.

If you would like to donate to the church, you can send a check to 500 West Broadway St. Muskogee, OK 74401.

