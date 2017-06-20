Okmulgee police investigate after two men shot

OKMULGEE -- Police are investigating after two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Okmulgee.

Police responded to the shooting near Lafayette and Miami just after 1 a.m. Officers found a man, identified as Antonio Thierry, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man, identified as Darius McGee, 21, showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He was believed to have been shot in the same area, police said.

Okmulgee police are investigating the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

The condition of the men who were shot is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 918-756-3511.

