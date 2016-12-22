Okmulgee police investiagating after man found shot to death inside home

OKMULGEE, Okla.---Okmulgee police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 1000 block of West 8th Street around 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival police say they discovered a man dead inside the residence. They say it appeared he had been shot twice.

Officers are interviewing witnesses at this time and will continue to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okmulgee Police Department at (918) 756-3511.

