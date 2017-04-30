Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman announces free visitation dates

Cloudy
Ree Drummond. Photo courtesy Flickr/veesees
PAWHUSKA -- Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman is inviting visitors to "The Lodge" on her ranch in Pawhuska for free.
Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have announced dates that they are welcoming visitors to the Drummond Ranch. The Lodge serves as the production location for her show on The Food Network.
The dates visitors can visit are June 5-10 and June 12-17.
The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those dates.
For more information, visit her website.
