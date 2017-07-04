Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin to seek 4th term in US House

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says he will seek re-election next year, breaking a pledge he'd made to only serve three terms in the House.

Mullin announced his decision to run again in a video posted Tuesday. The Republican congressman said he knew he'd draw criticism by breaking his word but felt he could still make a difference for Oklahomans by remaining in the U.S. House.

Mullin was a political newcomer when he was first elected in 2012 to represent Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District, which stretches across 24 eastern Oklahoma counties from the Kansas state line to the Red River border with Texas.

He said in the video posted Tuesday that he "didn't understand politics" when he pledged to only serve three terms in the House.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: