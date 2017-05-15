Oklahoma's Cole urges Trump to avoid political pick for FBI

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma is joining with Republican leaders who are urging President Donald Trump to avoid appointing a politician to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

Cole said in an editorial released Monday that the next leader of the agency should be "completely divorced from partisan politics."

Some other GOP leaders have urged Trump to do the same, including South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Among the 14 candidates under consideration for the top FBI post are former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Cole wrote that while Trump had the authority and justification to fire Comey, he said Trump and his team failed to handle the dismissal "in the most professional manner."

