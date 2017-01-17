Oklahomans head to D.C. for Saturdays' Women's March on Washington

Hundreds Oklahomans are headed for Capitol Hill. A group from Oklahoma is expected to attend Saturday's "Women's March on Washington."

The group started as a grassroots movement after the election. Now, it's a nonprofit organization. Organizers expect hundreds of Oklahomans will attend the march.

Sitting on the couch, Debbie Johnson is resting her feet before a long walk.

"I need to learn how to use my voice," she said. That's what Johnson says crossed her mind the day after the election.

"I have a daughter who is 22 and I need to make it different for her," she said.

She's taking her voice and fellow Oklahomans to Washington D.C. to rally in Saturdays' "Women's March on Washington."

"Marching for equity and parody for all people," State coordinator Dr. Debbie Johnson said. "So it really is a social justice equality kind of a march."

Johnson's son Nick will be by her side.

"As I grew up, I learned to respect everybody and treat everyone with kindness," he said.

Johnson and 50 others are leaving Thursday on a chartered bus. They're skipping the inauguration. Johnson says if Hillary Clinton was elected, this march may not have happened.

"I don't know if we would be," she said.

The mother of two says she's marching to take a stand against violence toward women.

"One out of four female students on our campuses would or could expect to be sexually assaulted during their four years that they are there," she said.

As she walks, Debbie Johnson hopes her voice will be heard.

A sister march is happening in Oklahoma City at 10 a.m. Saturday. More than 6,000 Oklahomans are expected to attend.

