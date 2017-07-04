Oklahoma woman accused of plotting to kill Israeli husband with ricin

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) -- An Oklahoma woman is accused of trying to hire someone via Craigslist to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband with ricin.

Federal prosecutors charged 37-year-old Danielle Dana Layman with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Prosecutors say Layman posted on the classifieds website advertising a "10 day gig overseas."

An affidavit says a person who responded to the ad contacted the FBI after meeting with Layman in May. The affidavit says Layman used a PowerPoint presentation to detail the murder plot, which involved poisoning her ex-husband with ricin in his coffee. The affidavit says the ex-husband is a taxi driver in Tel Aviv.

Layman was arrested last week. A detention hearing is set for July 11. Her attorney didn't return a message seeking comment early Tuesday.

