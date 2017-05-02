Oklahoma transportation officials suspend highway projects

12:38 PM, May 2, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma transportation officials have suspended construction on about a dozen highway projects, citing uncertainties with the state's budget.

The Oklahoman reports the Oklahoma Transportation Commission voted to defer action Monday on the award of nine highway construction projects. Executive Director Mick Patterson also announced that a memo has been sent to his division engineers, asking them to scrutinize a list of 80 previously awarded projects.

 Patterson says transportation officials have ordered the suspension of about 10 of those projects since construction hadn't started or was in the very early stages.

Patterson told commissioners that such cuts were necessary as the Oklahoma Legislature continues to grapple with next fiscal year's $878 million budget hole.

