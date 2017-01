Beginning in January, the state of Oklahoma will begin reissuing a newly redesigned state license plate.

Starting January 1, most Oklahoma vehicles will be issued the new license plates at the time of registration.

Oklahomans will have to pay a $5 fee for the license plate. According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, the fee will help pay for the new plate with a portion of the proceeds going to the state public safety fund.

