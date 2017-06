SAVANNA, Okla. -- Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have arrested a former Savanna Police officer.

OSBI agents arrested Jerry Lynn Gragg, 40, on four felony counts including forcible sodomy, accepting a bribe and two counts of sexual battery.

According to OSBI, the allegations stem from a traffic stop on January 21.

Gragg allegedly told a female driver she was driving under a suspended license. Gragg then told the woman she would be taken to jail if she couldn’t pay the fine in full.

After telling Gragg she didn’t have enough money, Gragg allegedly began making sexual advances towards the woman forcing her to tough his penis and perform oral sex.

After gaining DNA evidence of the incident, Gragg was arrested and booked into the Pittsburg County Jail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: