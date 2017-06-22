Oklahoma senators say health overhaul plan under review

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's two U.S. senators say they will review a proposal to overhaul the federal health care law but did not say whether they'd vote for the new plan released Thursday.

In a joint statement, Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford criticized Barack Obama's health care law, saying it's resulted in increased health insurance premiums in Oklahoma and caused insurance companies to pull out of exchanges that offer coverage.

Inhofe says he's reviewing the proposal, released Thursday by Republican leadership, and that he'll work with other senators on the proposal.

Lankford says he will analyze the proposal and "to ensure that it is affordable and practical for Oklahomans."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: