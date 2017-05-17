Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 1:44PM CDT expiring May 17 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 9:10AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 9:10AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Wagoner
Flood Warning issued May 17 at 7:58AM CDT expiring May 17 at 3:58PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Lake Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 4:50AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 3:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington
Oklahoma Senate approves bill allowing Sunday alcohol sales
2:18 PM, May 17, 2017
1 min ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation allowing retail package liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sunday on a county-option basis.
The Senate voted 26-14 for the bill on Wednesday and sent it to the House.
Oklahoma currently prohibits retail package liquor stores from selling alcohol on Sunday.
The measure by Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City would allow voters to decide on a county-by-county basis whether licensed liquor stores can sell alcohol on Sundays. If approved, package liquor stores could sell alcohol between noon and midnight on Sunday, beginning in 2018.
Retail package liquor stores had hoped Sunday sales would be part of an overhaul of Oklahoma's alcohol laws approved by voters last year, but the language didn't make it into that proposal.