Oklahoma school and special election results

TULSA -- School and special elections were held Tuesday across Oklahoma.

Voters in Jenks approved two separate bond issues. The funding will go toward building maintenance and safety improvements at Jenks Public Schools.

In addition, part of the bond will provide money for secondary classrooms. Another portion goes to athletic fields at the middle school.

Both bond issues total more than $10 million.

Voters in the Union school district also approved a new bond issue for $26 million, which will be used to build the next phase of Union's 14th elementary school. Union said the new school will eventually serve 1,000 students. The bond money will also pay for stem programs, software, lab equipment and 3D printers.

Voters also approved two propositions in Skiatook. One includes $19 million for construction, equipment and repairs at school buildings, plus technology equipment.

The second bond is to raise money for transportation. Skiatook schools plan to buy five buses and three SUVs and finish phase two of construction at Skiatook Elementary School. In addition, the district plans to buy more technology for classrooms and security cameras for the campuses.

