Tecumseh, Oklahoma Police Department offering to test meth for gluten

TECUMSEH, Okla. -- An Oklahoma Police Department showed off its humorous side in a Facebook post.

Early Monday morning, the Tecumseh Police department took to Facebook to announce that it would be conducting free testing for “gluten laced meth.”

The post asks that people bring their meth to the police department for the free test.

“Public Service Announcement -

The Tecumseh Police Department is offering FREE testing for gluten laced meth. Please bring your meth to the Tecumseh Police Department for your FREE test.”

Within five hours, the post received more than 200 likes and 250 shares.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: