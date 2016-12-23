Oklahoma man starts the state's first reindeer herd

TULSA, Okla. - Some of Santa's reindeer have relocated to Green country and they're busy getting ready to take flight this Christmas eve.

Inside a tent in Stillwater, the magic of Christmas greets each and every guest. A special treat has traveled from Bristow to take part in the festivites of this year's Christmas Train attraction. The children are wide-eyed, and seeing something they thought only existed in fairytales.

"Ninety-nine percent of the people I talk to think they're not real," Nick Ledbetter, Oklahoma's only reindeer farmer said.

But now, people in the state are starting to believe.

"We've heard of these mythical creatures forever, but they are actually real animals that we can see and touch and even talk to if you want to," Nick said.

Don't let Nick's ball cap and jeans fool you. He may not be dressed for the part, but Christmas runs in his veins. 2 Works for You is convinced he's saving the big red suit for Christmas eve. After all, his name is Nick.

"As far as I know, I'm as Santa-Clausey as you can get in Oklahoma," Nick said.

His secret is safe with us, but his reindeer give him away.

"You know what she likes for you to leave out for her? Animal crackers. They love animal crackers."

This is Nick's first year as a reindeer farmer. He now owns four out of 170 reindeer in the United States, Prancer, Vixen, Rudy and Hiser.

All live on Nick's farm in Bristow, and are the only reindeer in the entire state.

"They have adapted to Oklahoma well," nick said. "And they have been a great blessing, having them here and getting to take them all over the state."

Nick said it's a career he wouldn't trade for the world and that his reindeer are family.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: