Oklahoma Legislature stumbles in search for new revenues

Flood Warning issued May 6 at 11:56AM CDT expiring May 7 at 8:08AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 6 at 8:05AM CDT expiring May 6 at 4:05PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 6 at 8:05AM CDT expiring May 6 at 10:36PM CDT in effect for: Okmulgee

Flood Warning issued May 6 at 2:18AM CDT expiring May 6 at 3:10PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 8:33AM CDT expiring May 7 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee