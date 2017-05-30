Oklahoma Legislature passes several alcohol bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Legislature has passed several alcohol-related bills this session.

The Oklahoman reports that Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City authored many of the bills, including one allowing breweries to have the same hours of operation as bars and restaurants.

Gov. Mary Fallin signed another measure Thursday allowing counties to vote on Sunday liquor sales.

In 2016, voters approved a bill that would allow wine to be sold in Oklahoma grocery stores. Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma President Bryan Kerr says the Sunday sales measure won't help liquor stores in the state stay in business once that law goes into effect in 2018.

Alex Weintz, executive director for pro-alcohol law reform group Modernize Oklahoma, says the latest changes have spurred new business for the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: