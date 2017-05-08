Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-244 in Tulsa

TULSA -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash on I-244 in Tulsa.

Troopers say James Ripper was partially ejected from his van Sunday night at the Yale Avenue exit ramp.

According to OHP, the van departed the road before striking several trees.

Troopers say Ripper was pinned for nearly three hours before he was freed.

Ripper died at the scene, according to OHP.

