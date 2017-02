TULSA -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is already struggling to keep up with budget cuts and now the agency is dealing with a shortage of recruits.

OHP is in the midst of a recruiting campaign right now for the next academy— even though the state has not yet approved the funding for that academy.

Highway Patrol spokesman, Trooper Dwight Durant, tells 2 Works For You that they are about a 150 troopers short right now.

Durant said the number of people applying to be troopers is down overall and the OHP is smaller now than it was in 1990.

“When I applied almost 20 years ago, there were almost 3,000 people apply and those are the numbers that we need to go through and find the 40 or 50 that can do this job,” Durant said.

Applications are being accepted until June 30. To find out more about how to apply, go to www.jointheohp.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: