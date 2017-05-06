Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 79-year-old dies in car crash

Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old Skiatook man was killed after his pickup ran off the road and hit a bridge rail.
The patrol says in a preliminary report that Perry Newman died in the Friday evening crash about three miles west of the Tulsa suburb of Owasso.
The patrol says Newman was traveling southbound when his pickup ran off the road, struck the bridge rail and came to a rest in a ditch.
Newman was pronounced dead at the scene from massive internal injuries.
The report said Newman wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
