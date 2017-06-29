Oklahoma GOP senator Lankford says Trump tweets 'don't help'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Republican senator from Oklahoma is alluding to the recent shooting that wounded a congressman in response President Trump's crude tweets about a cable television host.

Sen. James Lankford says Trump and other leaders "should model civility, honor and respect in their political rhetoric." Lankford says Trump's comments "don't help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue."

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." Trump called her "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and him "Psycho Joe."

Lankford says he oversaw a hearing with U.S. Capitol Police that touched on safety after the June 14 shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and several others at a baseball practice.

