Oklahoma DOC seeks help in finding its Friday Fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive.

Its Fugitive Friday installment this week is Mitchell Perez, who has convictions for manufacturing drugs, domestic abuse and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

If you have seen this fugitive from justice, you are asked to call the escapees toll free hotline - 1-866-363-1119.

