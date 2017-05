DELAWARE COUNTY -- The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning residents against feeding foxes after they said some foxes attacked a neighborhood pet.

Oklahoma Game Warden Marni Loftis, of Delaware County, removed the foxes from an area in Delaware County on Sunday.

Residents in the neighborhood had been feeding the foxes in an effort to help them, but department officials said this type of behavior actually hinders foxes, and makes them rely on humans for food.

Two young foxes were caught, and officials said unfortunately, the family was split up. If the rest of the family is caught, they will be reunited at the rehabilitation facility, officials said.

Foxes normally forage for food such as mice and rats, but became accustomed to being fed by humans in the neighborhood.

"Help us Keep Wildlife Wild!", the department said in a social media post.

