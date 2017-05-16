Oklahoma Department of Human Services amends gun policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Oklahoma Department of Human Services that alleged it violated foster parents' right to bear arms.

The agency previously asked parents to sign a written agreement requiring weapons to be locked up.

But agency spokeswoman Sheree Powell told The Oklahoman Monday that the agreement wasn't mandatory and had been revoked before foster parents Stephen and Krista Pursley filed the lawsuit.

Last week, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell "determined the case is moot," given that the agency is no longer using the agreement.

Powell says the agency is working with foster parents with gun permits as the new firearm policies are finalized. Foster parents will be allowed to have guns around their foster children as long as they're securely holstered.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: