Oklahoma court affirms life sentence in barbershop death
12:52 PM, Jun 8, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 26-year-old man convicted in the gang-related shooting death of a Tulsa barber.
The court handed down the decision Thursday in the case of Dezmen Smith, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury in the February 2015 shooting death of 41-year-old barber Keith Liggins.
Investigators say Smith and another man shot at rival gang members inside the Gifted Hands Barber Shop in Tulsa, and the other gang members inside shot back. Liggins was killed by a stray bullet and a second barber in the shop was wounded.
Among other things, the court rejected claims by Smith that he was denied a fair trial. Defense attorney Virginia Sanders declined comment on the ruling.