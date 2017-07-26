Oklahoma City Thunder unveils new Nike uniforms

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled new Nike uniforms on Wednesday.

The Nike uniforms come as a result of the new partnership between the brand and the NBA.

The uniforms are similar to past Adidas uniforms, but feature improvements based on technological research, officials said.

The changes include:

- Modified cuts at the back shoulder and at the hemline of the shorts, allowing for greater range of motion

- Altered seams at the armhole, neck and side to eliminate distractions and irritation

- Materials that wick sweat 30 percent faster than previous NBA uniforms

- Fabric comprised of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester; each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

- The addition of the Nike logo on the front of the jersey and shorts

- A new design element at the belt buckle to highlight team identity

Also, "OKC" has been added at the belt buckle of the uniforms.

Beginning in the 2017-18 NBA season, home teams will be allowed to select which jersey they wear for each home game. Visiting teams will wear a contrasting uniform.

Two additional new Thunder uniforms will be revealed in the fall.

