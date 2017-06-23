Oklahoma City Thunder select Tulsa-born Terrance Ferguson in NBA Draft

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Terrance Ferguson with the 21st pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Ferguson, a 6 feet 7 inch tall shooting guard, most recently played professional basketball in Australia. Ferguson, who is 19 years old, was born in Tulsa.

Oklahoma City has no other draft picks in the draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the first pick in the draft.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: