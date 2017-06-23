Oklahoma City Thunder select Tulsa-born Terrance Ferguson in NBA Draft

8:50 PM, Jun 22, 2017
17 mins ago

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Terrance Ferguson of the Adelaide 36ers warms up prior to the round 16 NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Sydney Kings at Titanium Security Arena on January 21, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Daniel Kalisz
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Terrance Ferguson with the 21st pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Ferguson, a 6 feet 7 inch tall shooting guard, most recently played professional basketball in Australia. Ferguson, who is 19 years old, was born in Tulsa. 

Oklahoma City has no other draft picks in the draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the first pick in the draft. 

