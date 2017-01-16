Oklahoma City Fire Department helps rescue cow from swimming pool using tow straps

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an unusual call over the weekend. They rescued a cow stranded in a swimming pool.

Crews said the homeowner was having his morning coffee when he heard some sort of snorting noise coming from the pool. The man called 911.

Police responded to the situation first and the fire department arrived as backup to get the cow out.

The fire department wrote in a Facebook post that "there was a hole in the pool liner (which was advertised as being able to hold an elephant), and the cow was in the pool."

Crews said they contemplated tying a rope around the cows neck to help guide it out but decided against it because of the animal's weight.

Animal Control requested a wrecker to help with the rescue. Crews drained the pull to prevent hypothermia. They were able to wrap the 1500 pound cow with tow straps and hoist it to safety.

They say the cow should be just fine.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: